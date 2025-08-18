Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mets in the Little League Classic.

Raleigh is now one homer shy of matching Salvador Perez's record for a catcher in a single season. Raleigh sent his 47th blast out to left field in the seventh inning, though that was the extent of the Mariners' comeback effort in this neutral-site game. He got his groove back against the Mets' pitching staff this weekend, going 7-for-12 with three walks and four extra-base hits during the three-game series. Raleigh is slashing .252/.359/.600 with 102 RBI, 82 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 18 doubles across 122 games this season.