Raleigh (thumb) took live batting practice against Mariners reliever Diego Castillo on Monday and appears to be fully healthy for spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Raleigh had already been catching bullpen sessions during the first couple weeks of camp in Arizona, but his ability to add batting practice to his workout regimen suggests that he's been cleared for full baseball activities after undergoing surgery in the fall to address a broken left thumb and a torn ligament in his hand. Coming off a 2022 campaign in which he hit just .211 but led all backstops with 27 home runs, Raleigh is likely to be drafted as a starting catcher in nearly every fantasy league.