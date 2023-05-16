Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in Monday's 10-1 rout of the Red Sox.

After the two teams played to a scoreless draw through four innings, Raleigh broke the tie with a mammoth 438-foot two-run shot off righty Tanner Houck. The switch hitter then flipped to the other side of the plate against southpaw Brennan Bernardino in the sixth and hit another two-run shot, this time a 434-footer. In doing so, Raleigh became the first catcher ever to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The backstop is up to seven long balls and 22 RBI on the campaign after belting 27 homers and driving in 63 runs in his first full MLB campaign last season.