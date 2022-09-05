Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians.
Raleigh didn't start the contest, but he drew into the game in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. He struck out in that at-bat, but redemption came in the 11th when he added insurance runs with his 22nd homer of the campaign. The catcher is on a remarkable power surge, as four of his last five hits over his last five games have left the yard. He's up to a .208/.281/.484 slash line with 52 RBI, 38 runs scored and a stolen base through 100 contests this year.