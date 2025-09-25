Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Colorado.

Raleigh has now pushed his homer total up to 60 amid his historic campaign. The All-Star backstop is just the seventh player in history to launch 60 long balls in a single season, and he's inching closer to the American League record of 62 established by Aaron Judge in 2022. The Mariners have four contests left during the regular season for Raleigh to potentially accomplish that feat. He has 11 multi-homer efforts in 2025 to go with 125 RBI, 109 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 155 outings.