Raleigh will start at catcher and bat fourth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Raleigh had batted exclusively out of the two hole this season, but he'll be dropped a couple spots in the order while he remains in the midst of a prolonged lull at the dish. The 29-year-old has gone hitless in his last seven starts, going 0-for-29 with a 2:13 BB:K during that stretch to bring his slash line down to .164/.244/.366 for the season. The Mariners are hopeful that the move into the cleanup spot will help invigorate Raleigh's dormant bat.