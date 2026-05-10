Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Moves to cleanup spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raleigh will start at catcher and bat fourth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Raleigh had batted exclusively out of the two hole this season, but he'll be dropped a couple spots in the order while he remains in the midst of a prolonged lull at the dish. The 29-year-old has gone hitless in his last seven starts, going 0-for-29 with a 2:13 BB:K during that stretch to bring his slash line down to .164/.244/.366 for the season. The Mariners are hopeful that the move into the cleanup spot will help invigorate Raleigh's dormant bat.
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