Raleigh went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

The young backstop mustered one of two multi-hit efforts on the night for the Mariners, his third such tally of July. Raleigh's production brought his average back up over the Mendoza Line to .205, and he's generated a solid .250/.342/.438 slash line across the 38 plate appearances he's logged over his last 10 games while reaching safely in seven of those contests.