Raleigh (thumb) said Wednesday that he had no issues while catching a bullpen session Tuesday for pitcher Marco Gonzales, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Raleigh mentioned that he has more rehab and strengthening work to do before being cleared for full baseball activities, but the fact that the surgically repaired left thumb isn't hindering him from catching is a positive sign at the onset of spring training. The switch-hitting backstop underwent surgery in the fall after he played through the broken thumb and a torn ligament in his left hand late in the regular season and during Seattle's postseason run. Raleigh, who hit 27 home runs and batted .211 in 415 plate appearances in 2022, appears on track to be ready for Opening Day, but he may not be formally cleared until he appears in a Cactus League game.