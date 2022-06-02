site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-not-in-thursdays-lineup-829030 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't starting Thursday against the Orioles.
Raleigh started in the last two games and went 1-for-8 with three RBI, a run and two strikeouts. Luis Torrens will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read