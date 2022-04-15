site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't starting Friday's game against the Astros.
The Mariners have had a timeshare behind the dish early in the season, and Raleigh will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tom Murphy will start at catcher and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read