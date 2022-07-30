site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Houston.
Raleigh started the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a double and three strikeouts. Luis Torrens will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read