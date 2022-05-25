site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not starting Wednesday
Raleigh isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics.
Raleigh started in the last three games and went 3-for-11 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and seven strikeouts. Luis Torrens will start behind the dish and bat ninth Wednesday.
