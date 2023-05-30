site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Off day Tuesday
Raleigh isn't in Seattle's lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
After snapping a three-game hitting streak Monday, Raleigh will get a day to rest Tuesday. Tom Murphy will instead serve as the Mariners' backstop and bat seventh.
