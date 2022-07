Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

The slugging backstop didn't garner any extra-base hits as he's usually prone to do, but Raleigh still came through with a rewarding performance for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old has now reached safely in four straight games, and Friday's performance pushed his average to .203, its highest point since April 14.