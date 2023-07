Raleigh went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Raleigh managed to close out a strong second half of June with yet another productive outing, pushing his slash line over the last 11 games to an impressive .308/.341/.462. The 26-year-old backstop encouragingly carries only a 14.6 percent strikeout rate over that span as well, a welcome improvement over the 26.5 percent figure he entered the stretch with.