Raleigh went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Raleigh's hot hitting persisted in Tuesday's critical win for the Mariners, with the power-hitting backstop providing his third multi-hit effort in the last six games. The 26-year-old took a big step forward at the plate in mid-August and hasn't looked back, as he boasts a stellar .280/.342/.553 slash line with 16 extra-base hits and 24 RBI across his last 36 games.