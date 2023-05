Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The slugging backstop got it done via the small-ball route Wednesday, and his fourth-inning walk with the bases jammed extended the Mariners' lead to 5-0. Raleigh's multi-hit effort was also his first since May 15, but he's enjoying a productive second half of May that includes a .333 average, a double, two home runs and six RBI across his last eight games.