Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.