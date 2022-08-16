site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Raleigh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Raleigh went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Monday and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the past three games. Curt Casali will receive another look behind the plate for Seattle.
