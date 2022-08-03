site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-on-bench-wednesday-843479 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees.
Raleigh started the last three games and went 1-for-12 with a solo home run and two strikeouts. Luis Torrens will take his place behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read