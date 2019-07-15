Raleigh is hitting .342 (13-for-38) with eight home runs and 17 RBI over his last 10 games at High-A Modesto.

The 22-year-old backstop has left the yard on four occasions over the Ports' last five games alone, and he's up to a career-high 22 homers and 66 RBI across 348 plate appearances. Raleigh impressed with short-season Everett after being selected out of Florida State with the 90th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and his body of work this season underscores his considerable upside as a power-hitting backstop that's also capable of making above-average contact (sub-20.0 percent strikeout rates at both Everett and Modesto).