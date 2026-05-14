Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Placed on IL for first time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners placed Raleigh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Raleigh tweaked his oblique Wednesday in Houston and has landed on the IL for the first time in his career. Oblique strains typically result in longer than minimum absences, but more will be known about Raleigh's timetable once the Mariners return to Seattle and he's examined further. Mitch Garver and Jhonny Pereda will share catching duties for Seattle while Raleigh is out.
More News
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Held out of Seattle lineup•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Removed with injury•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Brings end to 0-for-38 slump•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Moving to cleanup spot•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Back in lineup at designated hitter•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Still out Monday•