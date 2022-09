Raleigh (thumb) started and played a full game at catcher in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a walk.

The backstop had missed four of the previous five games with his thumb injury, so his ability to put in a full game Wednesday was encouraging. Raleigh has now reached safely in three of his past four games, but his power (42 extra-base hits, including 23 home runs) has led to a .465 slugging percentage that's helped offset a forgettable .203 average and .278 OBP.