Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Provides lone run in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.
Raleigh ended Angels starter Kyle Hendricks' outing with a leadoff blast in the seventh inning, but that was the Mariners' lone run. It looks like Raleigh's power is heating up again -- he's homered three times over his last five games, though all three have been solo shots. He went 5-for-18 over this four-game series versus the Angels. The catcher is up to a .986 OPS, 41 homers and 86 RBI through 103 contests this season as he continues to aim for historic numbers.
