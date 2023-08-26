Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Raleigh has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last four games. The catcher has hit just .222 (18-for-81) in August, but he's popped eight home runs and driven in 20 runs over those 22 contests. Overall, he's at a .229/.304/.468 slash line with 24 homers, 63 RBI, 61 runs scored and 20 doubles over 113 contests, his counting stats looking vastly to his 119-game 2022 campaign with modest improvements in his rate stats.