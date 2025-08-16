Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-9 win over the Mets.

The backstop hadn't settled for a two-baggers since June 27, but Raleigh banged out a couple late doubles after launching his league-leading 46th homer of the season in the third inning off Sean Manaea. With the performance, Raleigh reached 100 RBI for the second straight season as he continues to re-write the record book. The last catcher to record back-to-back 100-RBI campaigns was Mike Piazza, who accomplished the feat in five consecutive seasons from 1996-2000. Raleigh is two homers away from tying Salvador Perez for the most in a season by a catcher in MLB history, and he's only six long balls away from tying Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle for the most in a season by a switch hitter. The Mariners have 39 games left on their schedule.