Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Raleigh continued his recent power surge -- his homer Friday was his sixth in his last 10 games. The catcher's first-inning blast set an early tone in the Mariners' favor. He's smacked a team-leading 20 long balls with 51 RBI, 54 runs scored and a .227/.310/.455 slash line through 100 contests this season.