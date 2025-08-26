Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-6 win over the Padres.

Raleigh is the first player to 50 homers this season, and he's five ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead through Monday's action. With eight long balls over his last 16 games, Raleigh is on another one of the power surges that have propelled him to career-best heights this year. He's also supplied 107 RBI, 86 runs scored, 19 doubles and 14 stolen bases while batting .247 with a .949 OPS through 129 contests. With 30 games left on the Mariners' schedule and their spot in the thick of the playoff race, Raleigh will likely continue to see enough playing time to give him a shot at the 60-homer mark.