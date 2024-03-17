Raleigh (heel) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Raleigh was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the White Sox due to a bruised heel, but the extra day off was apparently all the backstop needed to recover from the injury. The 27-year-old carries a .400/.520/1.000 spring slash line over nine Cactus League games into Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Scratched with bruised heel•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Belts third spring homer•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Belts homer in Cactus League loss•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base thrice in win•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Unloads for 29th homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Catches breather Monday•