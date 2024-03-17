Raleigh (heel) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Raleigh was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the White Sox due to a bruised heel, but the extra day off was apparently all the backstop needed to recover from the injury. The 27-year-old carries a .400/.520/1.000 spring slash line over nine Cactus League games into Sunday's contest.