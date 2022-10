Raleigh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Raleigh will take a seat after he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run while serving as the Mariners' designated hitter in a 9-6 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Curt Casali will get a turn behind the dish Wednesday, while Carlos Santana reprises his usual duties at DH.