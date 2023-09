Raleigh will be on the bench Saturday against the Rays.

Raleigh has gone 5-for-12 with a pair of homers across his last three games but will hit the bench in favor of Brian O'Keefe. Raleigh's recent hot streak, which includes a 1.085 OPS over his last 16 games, has dragged his wRC+ up to 118, a near match for his 120 wRC+ from last season.