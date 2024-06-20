Raleigh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
Raleigh had started in each of the last five games and was behind the plate Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so he'll be given a maintenance day as the Mariners wrap up their series in Cleveland. Mitch Garver will pick up a start at catcher Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Notches second steal•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not starting Thursday•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Three more RBI in win•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Slugs walk-off grand slam•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Timely hitting in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Records first steal Thursday•