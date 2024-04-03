Raleigh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Raleigh will get a rest for the day game after he logged nine innings behind the dish and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 5-2 loss Tuesday night. Seby Zavala will handle the catching duties in the series finale.
