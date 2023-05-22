site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-returns-to-lineup-875707 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh (neck) is back in the Mariners' lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Raleigh missed a couple games with neck spasms but is feeling well enough to give it a go in this one. He will catch Luis Castillo and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read