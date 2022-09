Raleigh (thumb) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth Tuesday against the Rangers.

The 25-year-old exited Sunday's game due to his lingering thumb injury, but he's back in the lineup after Seattle had a scheduled day off Monday. Raliegh is 4-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over his past four contests, and it appears he'll continue to play through the injury down the stretch.