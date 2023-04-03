Raleigh is absent from the Mariners' lineup for Monday's game versus the Angels.
The Angels are throwing southpaw Reid Detmers, so Raleigh will take a seat while Tom Murphy starts. Raleigh has been on the bench for two of the last three games, although he did pinch-hit in the first contest he didn't start.
