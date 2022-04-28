The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles at catcher at the big-league level.