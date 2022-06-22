Raleigh, who went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, is hitting .245 with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBI, seven walks, a hit by pitch and six runs across 17 games in June.

The young backstop still carries an abysmal .185 average and .274 on-base percentage, but he has a serviceable .429 slugging percentage thanks to 13 of his 22 hits having gone for extra bases. Raleigh had only one double-digit homer season in the minors -- he tallied 22 round trippers for High-A Modesto back in 2019 -- yet he's displayed a knack for consistently impactful contact by lacing at least 40.0 percent of his hits for extra bases in six professional stops, including his two big-league stints thus far.