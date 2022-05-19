Raleigh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Raleigh, who popped his third home run of the season in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto, will retreat to the bench as the Mariners kick off a four-game series in Boston. The Mariners called Raleigh up from Triple-A Tacoma when Tom Murphy (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7, but Raleigh could find himself back in the minors by the weekend. Murphy appears on track to return from the IL at some point during the series in Boston, and with Luis Torrens also on hand, the Mariners may not have the luxury of keeping Raleigh around as a third catcher.