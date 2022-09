Raleigh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Though the Mariners haven't indicated as much, Raleigh is believed to still be nursing the jammed left thumb that kept him out of the lineup for Friday's 8-7 win over the Angels, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM. Raleigh returned to action Saturday, but he'll now be on the bench Monday for a second consecutive game. Curt Casali gets another turn behind the dish while Raleigh sits out.