Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals
Raleigh will sit for the second time in three games with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for the Cardinals. Tom Murphy will be behind the plate for the Mariners and hit seventh.
