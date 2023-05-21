site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting again Sunday
Raleigh is not in the starting lineup against Atlanta on Sunday
Raleigh is out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. Tom Murphy will get the start at catcher and hit eighth against Jared Schuster and Atlanta on Sunday.
