Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting for matinee
Raleigh is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Curt Casali will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Look for Raleigh to get into the lineup for the nightcap.
