Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Raleigh will be on the bench Friday against Oakland.
Raleigh will hit the bench for the second time in three games, immediately following a stretch in which he started five out of six contests. Luis Torrens will catch for Logan Gilbert on Friday.
