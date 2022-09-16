site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-sitting-on-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting on Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Raleigh will get a day off Friday after going 1-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday. Curt Casali will take his place behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read