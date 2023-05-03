site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting out against lefty
Raleigh is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Raleigh will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in a win for the Mariners over the Athletics on Tuesday. Tom Murphy will handle catching duties and hit sixth.
