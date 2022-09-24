Raleigh will be on the bench Saturday against the Royals.
Raleigh is a switch-hitter, but he's been on the bench against the last four lefties the Mariners have faced, including Saturday's starter Kris Bubic. Curt Casali will get the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Blasts 24th homer•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Plays full game behind dish in loss•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Bothered by thumb, day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting again due to thumb•