Raleigh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Raleigh and Tom Murphy will continue their pattern of alternating turns behind the plate, as both backstops have now drawn three starts at catcher apiece over the Mariners' last six games. The recent return of Luis Torrens from the COVID-19 injured list gives Seattle yet another option at catcher, so Raleigh could be more likely to see his playing time decrease than grow moving forward.