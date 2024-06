Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The Mariners had gone scoreless through five until Raleigh connected for the deciding hit of the game. His 14th homer of the season ties him for the MLB lead at the position, tied with Shea Langeliers and Adley Rutschman. Raleigh now has two home runs in his last three games after a stretch in which he hit only one over 29 games.