Raleigh went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

The backstop led the charge for the M's from the three-spot in the order, cranking his 26th homer of the season in the fourth inning off Lyon Richardson. Raleigh has been locked in for a few weeks, slashing .300/.383/.614 over his last 20 games with six home runs, 13 runs and 14 RBI as Seattle pushes for the AL West title.